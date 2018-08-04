Aug 04 2018
By Chatter Master

Nothing But A Flutter

 

Don’t move.

Just enjoy.

Appreciate the symbolism if you wish.

Or just the flutter.

There’s no secret depth to some things.

Butterfly on face

 

Inspired by a visit to a butterfly house.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

5 thoughts on “Nothing But A Flutter

  1. House of Heart says:
    August 4, 2018 at 6:05 am

    We have a butterfly preserve here. Nature is amazing and really puts things into perspective!

  2. ksbeth says:
    August 4, 2018 at 6:08 am

    appreciate them for exactly what they are, as they are, and what they will be

  3. Jodi says:
    August 4, 2018 at 7:01 am

    I’ve been noticing bright yellow butterflies lately.

  4. ivor20 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 7:10 am

    Oh madam butterfly
    You enchant me
    In one day you pass-by
    Fluttering with glee

  5. Peter's pondering says:
    August 4, 2018 at 7:19 am

