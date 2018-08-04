Nothing But A Flutter

Don’t move.
Just enjoy.
Appreciate the symbolism if you wish.
Or just the flutter.
There’s no secret depth to some things.
Inspired by a visit to a butterfly house.
©
We have a butterfly preserve here. Nature is amazing and really puts things into perspective!
LikeLike
appreciate them for exactly what they are, as they are, and what they will be
I’ve been noticing bright yellow butterflies lately.
Oh madam butterfly
You enchant me
In one day you pass-by
Fluttering with glee
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
We have a butterfly preserve here. Nature is amazing and really puts things into perspective!
LikeLike
appreciate them for exactly what they are, as they are, and what they will be
LikeLike
I’ve been noticing bright yellow butterflies lately.
LikeLike
Oh madam butterfly
You enchant me
In one day you pass-by
Fluttering with glee
LikeLike
LikeLike