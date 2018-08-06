You know the old adage
When life gives you lemons make lemonade?
Lemonade gives me heartburn
So I have a bunch of lemons for the taking
If anyone wants to make lemonade….
Free for the taking.
All troubles and woes.
😉
©
Advertisements
paas ’em on, colleen, and say goodbye to them
LikeLike
sometimes something sour cheers you up??
LikeLike
LOL This was smart.
LikeLike
Glad to be here when you’re in the need for a transformation from sour to sweet, MBC.
LikeLike
……but you are so full of ZEST!
LikeLike