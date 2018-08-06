Aug 06 2018
5 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Free For The Taking

You know the old adage

When life gives you lemons make lemonade?

Lemonade gives me heartburn

So I have a bunch of lemons for the taking

If anyone wants to make lemonade….

No Lemonade. Lemons.

 

Free for the taking.

All troubles and woes.

😉

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , ,

5 thoughts on “Free For The Taking

  1. ksbeth says:
    August 6, 2018 at 8:21 am

    paas ’em on, colleen, and say goodbye to them

    Like

    Reply
  2. anie says:
    August 6, 2018 at 8:43 am

    sometimes something sour cheers you up??

    Like

    Reply
  3. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    August 6, 2018 at 8:47 am

    LOL This was smart.

    Like

    Reply
  4. markbialczak says:
    August 6, 2018 at 10:30 am

    Glad to be here when you’re in the need for a transformation from sour to sweet, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Peter's pondering says:
    August 6, 2018 at 11:18 am

    ……but you are so full of ZEST!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: