Wake me!
To the potential,
To the knowledge,
To the abilities
To the skills
To the possibilities.
It need not be morn,
Or breaking dawn.
Wake me!
In the gloam
In the breaking
And in the falling.
Wake me!
To
What it is I can do
What it is I can be
What it is that is needed of me.
Wake me!
©
Advertisements
Wakie Wakie, we all need a wake-up call every now and then, put ourselves back on the rails, show us the track we should be taking, and light up the path for our trip to home. 😊
LikeLike
This is powerful; although on a lighter note I am humming ‘Wake me up before you go go’ !
LikeLike
Any time of day…. wake me!!
LikeLike
❤️🙏
LikeLike
You are very awake, MBC. To that my eyes are always open.
LikeLike
i’d say your eyes are open and you are wide awake. we all drift off into an accidental nap now and then –
LikeLike
Wonderful!!
LikeLike
Unfortunately the ones who need to be woken are not listening!
LikeLike