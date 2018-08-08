Aug 08 2018
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Wake Me!

Wake me!

To the potential,

To the knowledge,

To the abilities

To the skills

To the possibilities.

It need not be morn,

Or breaking dawn.

Wake me!

In the gloam

In the breaking

And in the falling.

Wake me!

To

What it is I can do

What it is I can be

What it is that is needed of me.

Wake me!

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , ,

8 thoughts on “Wake Me!

  1. ivor20 says:
    August 8, 2018 at 1:31 am

    Wakie Wakie, we all need a wake-up call every now and then, put ourselves back on the rails, show us the track we should be taking, and light up the path for our trip to home. 😊

    Like

    Reply
  2. parikhitdutta says:
    August 8, 2018 at 4:21 am

    This is powerful; although on a lighter note I am humming ‘Wake me up before you go go’ !

    Like

    Reply
  3. Jodi says:
    August 8, 2018 at 6:40 am

    Any time of day…. wake me!!

    Like

    Reply
  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    August 8, 2018 at 7:42 am

    ❤️🙏

    Like

    Reply
  5. markbialczak says:
    August 8, 2018 at 7:59 am

    You are very awake, MBC. To that my eyes are always open.

    Like

    Reply
  6. ksbeth says:
    August 8, 2018 at 8:13 am

    i’d say your eyes are open and you are wide awake. we all drift off into an accidental nap now and then –

    Like

    Reply
  7. Priceless Joy says:
    August 8, 2018 at 9:12 am

    Wonderful!!

    Like

    Reply
  8. Peter's pondering says:
    August 8, 2018 at 9:52 am

    Unfortunately the ones who need to be woken are not listening!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: