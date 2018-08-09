The Workout Partner

She knows her stuff.
Lift,
Use a spotter,
Always.
No one likes ab work,
But it’s necessary.
Bicep work,
A favorite way to show off muscles.
Cardio is critical.
Hydrate. Hydrate. Hydrate.
Encourage others.
It’s a great way to add energy to your own workout.
Adorable!!
It made my heart happy to see this. 🙂 Thank you Priceless. And by the way, the child is truly working out. All of the children do with their mother.
And their daddy! Excellent parenting ❤❤❤❤❤
Ugh! I knew that! Sorry Pookie, I did not mean to exclude you!
Absolutely precious ❤ I love this!!
She truly is ❤
As are you 😊❤😘
Awwwwww ❤ 🙂
Cute. I thought you were taller than that!
First, Peter, you are my absolute favorite today. To even pretend I could be this cute. Second, she is not very tall at all! 😉
Ahh, that’s so cute. 🙂
Thank you Paulette. This little muscle baby is truly working out. Watching her mom and dad, she works out with them.
What a cutie!
She is BCM, thank you! 🙂
OH Wow, this is toooo cute!! 🙂
i would follow her regimen if she would lead my class
Is this an actual kiddo gym?!!
I could really use a professional trainer and her equipment about matches my abilities. Too cute! Thank-you!
Such sweetness!
I should inspire myself! This is so sweeeet 😀
