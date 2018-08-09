Aug 09 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Workout Partner

She knows her stuff.

 

Lift,

Use a spotter,

Always.

 

Work out

 

No one likes ab work,

But it’s necessary.

 

Ab work.

 

Bicep work,

A favorite way to show off muscles.

 

 

Cardio is critical.

 

Cardio.

 

Hydrate.  Hydrate.  Hydrate.

 

Hydrate.

 

Encourage others.

It’s a great way to add energy to your own workout.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

20 thoughts on “The Workout Partner

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    August 9, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    Adorable!!

  2. tarafaherty says:
    August 9, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    Absolutely precious ❤ I love this!!

  3. Peter's pondering says:
    August 9, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    Cute. I thought you were taller than that!

  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    August 9, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    Ahh, that’s so cute. 🙂

  5. Book Club Mom says:
    August 9, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    What a cutie!

  6. joyroses13 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    OH Wow, this is toooo cute!! 🙂

  7. ksbeth says:
    August 9, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    i would follow her regimen if she would lead my class

  8. Ilakkiyaa says:
    August 9, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Is this an actual kiddo gym?!!

  9. Ellen says:
    August 9, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    I could really use a professional trainer and her equipment about matches my abilities. Too cute! Thank-you!

  10. Infinite Living says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Such sweetness!

  11. parikhitdutta says:
    August 10, 2018 at 1:55 am

    I should inspire myself! This is so sweeeet 😀

