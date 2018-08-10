Aug 10 2018
7 Comments
By Chatter Master

Affected, I Am

I was walking,

Following you.

We were talking.

Affected,

I was,

By your ability

And determination,

To put one foot in front of the other.

And move.

Affected,

I am.

Love,

You are.

What I Thought

7 thoughts on “Affected, I Am

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    August 10, 2018 at 8:38 am

    😍

    Like

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    August 10, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Like

    Reply
  3. A'one says:
    August 10, 2018 at 9:00 am

    Very calm

    Like

    Reply
  4. ivor20 says:
    August 10, 2018 at 9:01 am

    I’m affected by all the paths you have walked. xxx

    Like

    Reply
  5. Anya says:
    August 10, 2018 at 9:21 am

    ♥️

    Like

    Reply
  6. Peter's pondering says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    Lovely!

    Like

    Reply
  7. brausalivingabroad says:
    August 10, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Totally agree! Let’s all keep moving forward no matter what.Have you ever heard this: “Happiness is a journey, not a destination”? So true, right? Great post!

    Like

    Reply

