I was walking,
Following you.
We were talking.
Affected,
I was,
By your ability
And determination,
To put one foot in front of the other.
And move.
Affected,
I am.
Love,
You are.
Advertisements
I was walking,
Following you.
We were talking.
Affected,
I was,
By your ability
And determination,
To put one foot in front of the other.
And move.
Affected,
I am.
Love,
You are.
😍
LikeLike
❤
LikeLike
Very calm
LikeLike
I’m affected by all the paths you have walked. xxx
LikeLike
♥️
LikeLike
Lovely!
LikeLike
Totally agree! Let’s all keep moving forward no matter what.Have you ever heard this: “Happiness is a journey, not a destination”? So true, right? Great post!
LikeLike