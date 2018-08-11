It matters to me.

•
©
Agree to disagree and love all the same!!!
LikeLike
find the middle ground and accept your differences. both sides have to participate in this to make it work.
Jodi said what I was going to say – agree to disagree and still be agreeable!
Needs to be in every newspaper around the world. Exactly what the world needs–advocating maintaining friendships while embracing disagreements.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Agree to disagree and love all the same!!!
LikeLike
find the middle ground and accept your differences. both sides have to participate in this to make it work.
LikeLike
Jodi said what I was going to say – agree to disagree and still be agreeable!
LikeLike
Needs to be in every newspaper around the world. Exactly what the world needs–advocating maintaining friendships while embracing disagreements.
LikeLike