It Matters To Me

DIsagreeing as adults.

 

Friends forever.

 

It matters to me.

 

Old school.

 

Remain friends.

 

Friends again.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4 thoughts on “It Matters To Me

  1. Jodi says:
    August 11, 2018 at 9:01 am

    Agree to disagree and love all the same!!!

  2. ksbeth says:
    August 11, 2018 at 9:02 am

    find the middle ground and accept your differences. both sides have to participate in this to make it work.

  3. Priceless Joy says:
    August 11, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Jodi said what I was going to say – agree to disagree and still be agreeable!

  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    August 11, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Needs to be in every newspaper around the world. Exactly what the world needs–advocating maintaining friendships while embracing disagreements.

