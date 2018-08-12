Aug 12 2018
It Doesn’t Work

They say to ignore you and you will leave me alone.

But you keep coming back.

I prefer not to be stung.

 

 

 

 

I wish you understood I just want to sit here peacefully and not squash you.

 

 

 

7 thoughts on “It Doesn’t Work

  1. tarafaherty says:
    August 12, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Hahahahaha!! Must be related to the one that terrorized me yesterday 😂

  2. ksbeth says:
    August 12, 2018 at 8:35 am

    he knows you are sweet

  3. notdonner says:
    August 12, 2018 at 9:35 am

    the Bee Whisperer it seems. A new friend? When I am working in my yard, trimming a flowering bush, I always have bees. C/M it must be your flowery disposition? LOL

  4. Priceless Joy says:
    August 12, 2018 at 9:57 am

    LOL! The Bee Whisperer! I hope he left you alone.

  5. Book Club Mom says:
    August 12, 2018 at 10:04 am

    At least he is making his presence known and not hiding in the clover while you walk through the grass (true story!).

