It Doesn’t Work

They say to ignore you and you will leave me alone.
But you keep coming back.
I wish you understood I just want to sit here peacefully and not squash you.
Hahahahaha!! Must be related to the one that terrorized me yesterday 😂
Oh this one made me quite nervous with all of his flitting about.
he knows you are sweet
I actually chuckled out loud. And blushed. 🙂 Thank you Beth.
the Bee Whisperer it seems. A new friend? When I am working in my yard, trimming a flowering bush, I always have bees. C/M it must be your flowery disposition? LOL
LOL! The Bee Whisperer! I hope he left you alone.
At least he is making his presence known and not hiding in the clover while you walk through the grass (true story!).
