Aug 13 2018
Not On The Beach In Hawaii

My nephew’s wife took him to Hawaii for his birthday.

They graciously allowed me to not go with them.

Here I am,

Not on the beach with him.

Nephew. Beach. Hawaii.

I’m still wearing the lei I didn’t get at the airport when I didn’t arrive there.

I hope the bikini isn’t too racy.

I wore a high waisted suit,

You know,

Mom body and all.

Then his wife was kind enough to share her Banan with me,

Which I thought was very kind.

By the way,

You can’t really not go to Hawaii and not wear a Hawaiian shirt.

Banan. Share. Hawaii.

I’ve got to say,

For being on holiday in Hawaii,

Nephew and wife are both very generous

With my no-presence there.

 

I’m looking forward to not seeing the rest of Hawaii!

Thank you for not letting me go along.

😉

 

 

 

 

 

3 thoughts on “Not On The Beach In Hawaii

  1. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    August 13, 2018 at 12:06 am

    Hysterical. How gracious of them.

  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    August 13, 2018 at 12:40 am

    😃that was soooo funny. 🌝😊👍

  3. Jesska says:
    August 13, 2018 at 12:44 am

    🙂 🙂 🙂

