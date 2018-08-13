Not On The Beach In Hawaii

My nephew’s wife took him to Hawaii for his birthday.
They graciously allowed me to not go with them.
Here I am,
Not on the beach with him.
I’m still wearing the lei I didn’t get at the airport when I didn’t arrive there.
I hope the bikini isn’t too racy.
I wore a high waisted suit,
You know,
Mom body and all.
Then his wife was kind enough to share her Banan with me,
Which I thought was very kind.
By the way,
You can’t really not go to Hawaii and not wear a Hawaiian shirt.
I’ve got to say,
For being on holiday in Hawaii,
Nephew and wife are both very generous
With my no-presence there.
I’m looking forward to not seeing the rest of Hawaii!
Thank you for not letting me go along.
😉
©
Hysterical. How gracious of them.
😃that was soooo funny. 🌝😊👍
🙂 🙂 🙂
