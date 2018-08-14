Aug 14 2018
Not Swimming With The Sharks

When swimming with the sharks really means swimming with the sharks.

I probably wouldn’t sign up for this myself,

But since they didn’t take me along,

How could I not refuse?

Sharks. Hawaii. Swimming. Ocean.

 

 

 

 

 

 

One thought on “Not Swimming With The Sharks

  1. ivor20 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 6:20 am

    Wow, that looks like a real shark, best you get back in your shark proof cage, before you become a piece of Flake, and I eat you with Sunday nights fish and chips…. !!

