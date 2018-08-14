Not Swimming With The Sharks

When swimming with the sharks really means swimming with the sharks.
I probably wouldn’t sign up for this myself,
But since they didn’t take me along,
How could I not refuse?
©
Advertisements
When swimming with the sharks really means swimming with the sharks.
I probably wouldn’t sign up for this myself,
But since they didn’t take me along,
How could I not refuse?
©
Wow, that looks like a real shark, best you get back in your shark proof cage, before you become a piece of Flake, and I eat you with Sunday nights fish and chips…. !!
LikeLike