Aug 16 2018
The Sound of Contradiction

I hear love in shouting

I hear hate in silence

I hear fear in laughter

I hear joy in sobbing

At times it’s too much

At times it’s more than enough.

Sound, and it’s contradictions.

 

Sound. Loud. Silence.

7 thoughts on “The Sound of Contradiction

  1. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    August 16, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Sounds can be such a contradiction. Especially here in noisy NYC

  2. ivor20 says:
    August 16, 2018 at 12:38 am

    I hear all the sounds loud clear, and I still hear the children cry

  3. parikhitdutta says:
    August 16, 2018 at 12:45 am

    All the unsaid, unexpressed emotions. This is one amazing post!

  4. ksbeth says:
    August 16, 2018 at 6:44 am

    it can be deafening.

  5. Jodi says:
    August 16, 2018 at 6:44 am

    It can be so confusing sometimes.

  6. joyroses13 says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:30 am

    Very good!!

  7. markbialczak says:
    August 16, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Reading the proper emotions sure is one of your talents, MBC.

