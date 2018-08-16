The Sound of Contradiction

I hear love in shouting
I hear hate in silence
I hear fear in laughter
I hear joy in sobbing
At times it’s too much
At times it’s more than enough.
Sound, and it’s contradictions.
Sounds can be such a contradiction. Especially here in noisy NYC
I hear all the sounds loud clear, and I still hear the children cry
All the unsaid, unexpressed emotions. This is one amazing post!
it can be deafening.
It can be so confusing sometimes.
Very good!!
Reading the proper emotions sure is one of your talents, MBC.
