Aug 17 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

With My Breath Held

I don’t mind sitting on the sidelines

It can be quite energizing

To see others play

With inspiring determination

And willingness to give everything they’ve got

To achieve.

I watch with my breath held

With my cheers loud

With hope for your goals.

 

 

Sidelines

8 thoughts on “With My Breath Held

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    August 17, 2018 at 2:48 am

    😊

  2. jmgoyder says:
    August 17, 2018 at 4:24 am

    You have become such a poetic force in my life. Thank you for your wisdoms.

  3. Ocean Bream says:
    August 17, 2018 at 4:35 am

    It can be so energising to cheer on from the sidelines!

  4. ivor20 says:
    August 17, 2018 at 4:48 am

    You sound like you’re good supporter and barracker, we would go well together at the game..

  5. ksbeth says:
    August 17, 2018 at 5:46 am

    having people on the sidelines is important to any success

  6. markbialczak says:
    August 17, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Hope for others to get there is a foundation of our planet, MBC.

  7. AmyRose🌹 says:
    August 17, 2018 at 9:25 am

    Everyone needs the “cheerleaders” to encourage them on. Lovely poem and I thank you for the share! 😘

  8. Peter's pondering says:
    August 17, 2018 at 9:31 am

    I’ve always found great satisfaction in mentoring others, especially youngsters, at all levels. That can be as little as an encouraging word, or gesture. It makes a difference.
    You make a difference Colleen!

