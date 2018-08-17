I don’t mind sitting on the sidelines
It can be quite energizing
To see others play
With inspiring determination
And willingness to give everything they’ve got
To achieve.
I watch with my breath held
With my cheers loud
With hope for your goals.
You have become such a poetic force in my life. Thank you for your wisdoms.
It can be so energising to cheer on from the sidelines!
You sound like you’re good supporter and barracker, we would go well together at the game..
having people on the sidelines is important to any success
Hope for others to get there is a foundation of our planet, MBC.
Everyone needs the “cheerleaders” to encourage them on. Lovely poem and I thank you for the share! 😘
I’ve always found great satisfaction in mentoring others, especially youngsters, at all levels. That can be as little as an encouraging word, or gesture. It makes a difference.
You make a difference Colleen!
