When I Fall

I’m not graceful when I stumble

And that’s okay.

It’s the recovery where you find grace.

And often,

Your strength and dignity.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12 thoughts on “When I Fall

  1. ivor20 says:
    August 20, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Your words wisdom are so true for all of us Colleen.

    After a bad fall
    We need good strength
    To fully recovery

  2. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    August 20, 2018 at 4:21 am

    It’s not our failures that define us; it is how we come back from adversity that does.
    Happy Monday.

  3. parikhitdutta says:
    August 20, 2018 at 4:39 am

    What a lovely thought! To rising from the ashes gracefully!

  4. anie says:
    August 20, 2018 at 5:53 am

    how, wise!!! You need to fall in order to learn to walk. Have a good start in the new week!

  5. markbialczak says:
    August 20, 2018 at 6:48 am

    I’m with you here, MBC. Brush, smile, and carry on.

  6. ksbeth says:
    August 20, 2018 at 7:13 am

    it’s all about the comeback

  7. Patty B says:
    August 20, 2018 at 7:35 am

    That grace and strength comes from the outstretched hand of Jesus as He picks up, heals our wounds and continues on with us. I have stumbled often and sometimes not so gracefully only to find the hand of Jesus in the form of my husband, children, dear friends, sometimes even a stranger or two.

  8. Jodi says:
    August 20, 2018 at 7:50 am

    A good reminder!

  9. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    August 20, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Yes 😍

  10. Peter's pondering says:
    August 20, 2018 at 9:19 am

    ….after having first looked round to see if anyone noticed!!

  11. Priceless Joy says:
    August 20, 2018 at 9:36 am

    You are so right!! 🙂

  12. moonwatcher51 says:
    August 20, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    I fell off a small step yesterday and while I would have liked to lay around and collect myself I felt compelled to spring up and say “I’m okay!” I felt like I was part of a Monty Python skit. Ego a bit bruised but otherwise intact. A fall from grace or a fall off the step, no permanent damage Touch wood.

