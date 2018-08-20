When I Fall

I’m not graceful when I stumble
And that’s okay.
It’s the recovery where you find grace.
And often,
Your strength and dignity.
©
Your words wisdom are so true for all of us Colleen.
After a bad fall
We need good strength
To fully recovery
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s not our failures that define us; it is how we come back from adversity that does.
Happy Monday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a lovely thought! To rising from the ashes gracefully!
how, wise!!! You need to fall in order to learn to walk. Have a good start in the new week!
I’m with you here, MBC. Brush, smile, and carry on.
LikeLike
it’s all about the comeback
That grace and strength comes from the outstretched hand of Jesus as He picks up, heals our wounds and continues on with us. I have stumbled often and sometimes not so gracefully only to find the hand of Jesus in the form of my husband, children, dear friends, sometimes even a stranger or two.
A good reminder!
Yes 😍
….after having first looked round to see if anyone noticed!!
You are so right!! 🙂
I fell off a small step yesterday and while I would have liked to lay around and collect myself I felt compelled to spring up and say “I’m okay!” I felt like I was part of a Monty Python skit. Ego a bit bruised but otherwise intact. A fall from grace or a fall off the step, no permanent damage Touch wood.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Your words wisdom are so true for all of us Colleen.
After a bad fall
We need good strength
To fully recovery
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s not our failures that define us; it is how we come back from adversity that does.
Happy Monday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a lovely thought! To rising from the ashes gracefully!
LikeLiked by 1 person
how, wise!!! You need to fall in order to learn to walk. Have a good start in the new week!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m with you here, MBC. Brush, smile, and carry on.
LikeLike
it’s all about the comeback
LikeLike
That grace and strength comes from the outstretched hand of Jesus as He picks up, heals our wounds and continues on with us. I have stumbled often and sometimes not so gracefully only to find the hand of Jesus in the form of my husband, children, dear friends, sometimes even a stranger or two.
LikeLike
A good reminder!
LikeLike
Yes 😍
LikeLike
….after having first looked round to see if anyone noticed!!
LikeLike
You are so right!! 🙂
LikeLike
I fell off a small step yesterday and while I would have liked to lay around and collect myself I felt compelled to spring up and say “I’m okay!” I felt like I was part of a Monty Python skit. Ego a bit bruised but otherwise intact. A fall from grace or a fall off the step, no permanent damage Touch wood.
LikeLike