Aug 23 2018
9 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

You, You Knew It Was There

That place

That place where you go

That place where you find

Where you find that truth

That truth of you

That you have been curiously seeking

Because you knew

You knew it was there

To be found

Go

Go there.

 

Where You Go

 

9 thoughts on “You, You Knew It Was There

  1. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    August 23, 2018 at 12:11 am

    Wonderful to seek the truth and oneself. Go there….

  2. parikhitdutta says:
    August 23, 2018 at 1:04 am

    Soul searching 🙂 The place where truth awaits sounds like the most peaceful place to live in.

  3. ivor20 says:
    August 23, 2018 at 6:21 am

    I know not where, but you show me the way there.

  4. ksbeth says:
    August 23, 2018 at 6:32 am

    go where that is. in your words, your actions, your heart, your ?

  5. Jodi says:
    August 23, 2018 at 6:39 am

    I need to

  6. braveandrecklessblog says:
    August 23, 2018 at 7:06 am

    Reblogged this on Go Dog Go Café and commented:
    This Pay It Forward Thursday poem was nominated by ivor20

  7. markbialczak says:
    August 23, 2018 at 7:41 am

    Your pursuits, and captures, are astounding, MBC. Truly.

  8. anie says:
    August 23, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Go with your heart… forward to find. Anyway time allows anybody to go backwards….

  9. Debra says:
    August 23, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    I find that place best when I slow down and turn down the noise! So important for each of us, Colleen. You are a leader.

