You, You Knew It Was There

That place
That place where you go
That place where you find
Where you find that truth
That truth of you
That you have been curiously seeking
Because you knew
You knew it was there
To be found
Go
Go there.
Wonderful to seek the truth and oneself. Go there….
Soul searching 🙂 The place where truth awaits sounds like the most peaceful place to live in.
I know not where, but you show me the way there.
go where that is. in your words, your actions, your heart, your ?
I need to
Reblogged this on Go Dog Go Café and commented:
This Pay It Forward Thursday poem was nominated by ivor20
Your pursuits, and captures, are astounding, MBC. Truly.
Go with your heart… forward to find. Anyway time allows anybody to go backwards….
I find that place best when I slow down and turn down the noise! So important for each of us, Colleen. You are a leader.
