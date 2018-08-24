Aug 24 2018
13 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Staying Current

I got moves.

I ain’t got tunes

But I got moves.

Happy life everyone.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13 thoughts on “Staying Current

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    August 24, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Cute!! 😀 Happy Life to You Colleen!

    Like

    Reply
  2. Val Boyko says:
    August 24, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Smiling … you certainly do have the moves and the sense of humor to go through life happy!

    Like

    Reply
  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    August 24, 2018 at 10:30 am

    A sitting ovation for you. Started off my Friday with a smile thanks to you. 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  4. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    August 24, 2018 at 10:50 am

    You do have moves. Stay happy.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Hélène Vaillant says:
    August 24, 2018 at 11:09 am

    Love the moves, happy weekend to you.

    Like

    Reply
  6. jmgoyder says:
    August 24, 2018 at 11:29 am

    Fantastic!

    Like

    Reply
  7. ksbeth says:
    August 24, 2018 at 11:35 am

    so cute and happy! encore!

    Like

    Reply
  8. anie says:
    August 24, 2018 at 11:55 am

    hahaha, you silly nitwit!!! : )

    Like

    Reply
  9. tric says:
    August 24, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Hahaha Well that put a smile on my face. 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  10. Peter's pondering says:
    August 24, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    You got some pretty fine darn moves there lady!

    Like

    Reply
  11. Debra says:
    August 24, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    Well, your moves sure did make ME happy! Delightful!

    Like

    Reply
  12. notdonner says:
    August 24, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    You got the moves! Happy feet. And in a little bit, I’m gonna dance MY way OUT the door and go home. Yaay!

    Like

    Reply
  13. parikhitdutta says:
    August 24, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    And you’ve got the moves like Jagger 😁

    This is so darn cute!

    Like

    Reply

