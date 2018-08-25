Aug 25 2018
By Chatter Master

Not So Haphazard

It was a tall, narrower than most, farm house.

Just barely, it could be seen from the road.

It sat far back.  With trees appearing to be haphazardly living throughout the large expanse of deeply green and lush yard.

Not so haphazard were those trees.  When they only permitted a brief glimpse of the home behind them.

Allowing for the simple and elegantly plain home to remain private.

Almost teasing.

Easily missed by anyone not caring to notice.

I noticed.

Not just the house.

But the purpose of the trees.

And the depth of the yard.

 

 

That House. Hidden. Trees.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

6 thoughts on "Not So Haphazard

  1. Peter's pondering says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Hey! Will you please stop staring at my house!

  2. markbialczak says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:17 am

    Well planned they are, MBC. Privacy is important to some.

  3. Jodi says:
    August 25, 2018 at 10:03 am

  4. Jodi says:
    August 25, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Lovely setting.

  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    August 25, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Sounds like the beginning of a a great novel that makes me want to know what’s in that house. Happy weekend my talented friend. ❤

  6. neilsonanita says:
    August 25, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Very nice bit of prose. Felt quite tempted to go and explore.

