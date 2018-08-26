Aug 26 2018
4 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Figuring It Out

If we don’t allow people to examine their decisions

Explore the whys and hows of what they did

How do we expect them to figure out

Better decision making

Different whys and hows

And the joy of better outcomes.

Not all reasons are excuses.

Some are part of the learning process of life.

Map. Figuring it out. Journey.

We don’t all figure things out the same way.

I can read a map but I still get lost.

 

 

 

 

 

 

4 thoughts on “Figuring It Out

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    August 26, 2018 at 8:35 am

    👍🌝

    Like

    Reply
  2. Jodi says:
    August 26, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Good advice!

    Like

    Reply
  3. markbialczak says:
    August 26, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Agreed, MBC. Trial and error is so valuable!

    Like

    Reply
  4. jmgoyder says:
    August 26, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Just wrote a post and put the link in to this post. I hope it works!

    Like

    Reply

