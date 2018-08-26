Figuring It Out

If we don’t allow people to examine their decisions
Explore the whys and hows of what they did
How do we expect them to figure out
Better decision making
Different whys and hows
And the joy of better outcomes.
Not all reasons are excuses.
Some are part of the learning process of life.
We don’t all figure things out the same way.
I can read a map but I still get lost.
Good advice!
Agreed, MBC. Trial and error is so valuable!
Just wrote a post and put the link in to this post. I hope it works!
