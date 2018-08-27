Aug 27 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

It Makes Today The Past

If given a chance

I’d hold on to right now

This very minute

Much much much

Longer.

The future can wait.

I’m in no hurry to see it.

It makes today the past.

Can't grab it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

7 thoughts on “It Makes Today The Past

  1. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    August 27, 2018 at 12:38 am

    I do wish we could hold on to today. What a wonderful idea.

  2. notdonner says:
    August 27, 2018 at 12:51 am

    I first thought of “seize the day”, “Carpe Diem”. Of course having watched a little YouTube today that had actor Ethan Hawke. He commented on making the movie “Dead Poets Society” with Robin Williams. And holding onto “Today” was a theme.

  3. ivor20 says:
    August 27, 2018 at 2:03 am

    , like holding today, bubbly

  5. ivor20 says:
    August 27, 2018 at 2:21 am

    I like holding today
    She’s bubbly and full of life
    I look forward to meeting tomorrow
    She’s a lustrous light
    I loved yesterday
    Like there was no tomorrow
    I dream of the next kiss
    Holding onto today is bliss

  6. ksbeth says:
    August 27, 2018 at 2:31 am

    yes –

  7. jmgoyder says:
    August 27, 2018 at 6:24 am

    I wish I could do this better.

