If given a chance
I’d hold on to right now
This very minute
Much much much
Longer.
The future can wait.
I’m in no hurry to see it.
It makes today the past.
©
I do wish we could hold on to today. What a wonderful idea.
I first thought of “seize the day”, “Carpe Diem”. Of course having watched a little YouTube today that had actor Ethan Hawke. He commented on making the movie “Dead Poets Society” with Robin Williams. And holding onto “Today” was a theme.
, like holding today, bubbly
I like holding today
She’s bubbly and full of life
I look forward to meeting tomorrow
She’s a lustrous light
I loved yesterday
Like there was no tomorrow
I dream of the next kiss
Holding onto today is bliss
I wish I could do this better.
