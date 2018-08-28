Aug 28 2018
By Chatter Master

Silence Speaks

 

 

Hush you, world.

Silence speaks

And I hear the inspiration

In the power of it’s restraint

Even when you roar.

Hush you, world.

Silence the Noise.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4 thoughts on “Silence Speaks

  1. parikhitdutta says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Silence speaks volumes 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  2. 1jaded1 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 1:33 am

    In silence, the world is filled with beauty. Lack of silence equals cacophony in many instances.

    Like

    Reply
  3. ivor20 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 3:47 am

    In our silence, I hear the world’s sore
    That’s why the world roars
    Pleading, “Please remove these thorns from my paws”
    “Let me be like I was before”

    Like

    Reply
  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    August 28, 2018 at 5:44 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply

