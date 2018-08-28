Hush you, world.
Silence speaks
And I hear the inspiration
In the power of it’s restraint
Even when you roar.
©
Silence speaks volumes 🙂
In silence, the world is filled with beauty. Lack of silence equals cacophony in many instances.
In our silence, I hear the world’s sore
That’s why the world roars
Pleading, “Please remove these thorns from my paws”
“Let me be like I was before”
❤️
