Aug 29 2018
I’ll Let You Know

I told someone today~

I don’t want to sound stupid but I’m going to.

I find my ignorance easier to handle when I know it’s coming.

So why not give others a heads up too.

I Dunno

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

10 thoughts on “I’ll Let You Know

  1. parikhitdutta says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:17 am

    😁

  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:17 am

    🐶

  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:19 am

    I hit the wrong icon 2x. A heads up to my ignorance with my iPhone. 🌝

  4. Jenchat says:
    August 29, 2018 at 3:06 am

    Never thought of it this way but it doesn’t sound bad.😁

  5. ksbeth says:
    August 29, 2018 at 4:55 am

    embrace it ! )

  6. Peter's pondering says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:08 am

    Your stupidity is serendipitous and adds to your stupendousness!

  7. markbialczak says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:17 am

    Makes sense to silly old me, MBC.

  8. lilianahonyi says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:33 am

    love this as always

  9. ivor20 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Oh golly gosh, gee wizz and hurdy gurdy, I don’t think I know, because I don’t know.

