Aug 30 2018
By Chatter Master

Without Thought

In, breath I take.

Out, breath I lived.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3 thoughts on “Without Thought

  1. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    August 30, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Interesting. In the seconds it takes to exhale; now becomes the past.

  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    August 30, 2018 at 1:11 am

    🌝

  3. ksbeth says:
    August 30, 2018 at 5:09 am

    instantly the past.

