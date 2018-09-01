Sep 01 2018
It Might Not Be Fancy

It might not be fancy

But I can make stuff

I can make it sturdy

Brace it

Even try to pretty it up.

I can.

I can build things up.

And that feels incredible.

That building stuff up feeling.

Build. Create. Carpenter. Hammer.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3 thoughts on “It Might Not Be Fancy

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    September 1, 2018 at 10:08 am

    It is fun to build things! 🙂

  2. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    September 1, 2018 at 10:58 am

    I have always told my friends that we are born to create. Sure, we all have to make a living. But in our spare time we should all be creating; it could be building a shed, knitting, song writing painting, or simply writing poetry. But our purpose in life is to express ourselves through our creativity.

