It might not be fancy
But I can make stuff
I can make it sturdy
Brace it
Even try to pretty it up.
I can.
I can build things up.
And that feels incredible.
That building stuff up feeling.
©
It is fun to build things! 🙂
LikeLike
It really is! We have been “building” since October. I am ready to be DONE building. 🙂
I have always told my friends that we are born to create. Sure, we all have to make a living. But in our spare time we should all be creating; it could be building a shed, knitting, song writing painting, or simply writing poetry. But our purpose in life is to express ourselves through our creativity.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
It is fun to build things! 🙂
LikeLike
It really is! We have been “building” since October. I am ready to be DONE building. 🙂
LikeLike
I have always told my friends that we are born to create. Sure, we all have to make a living. But in our spare time we should all be creating; it could be building a shed, knitting, song writing painting, or simply writing poetry. But our purpose in life is to express ourselves through our creativity.
LikeLike