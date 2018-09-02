Sep 02 2018
9 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Impact

Sometimes I feel so small

Other times I am larger than life.

It’s at my smallest moments

That I sometimes have the biggest impact

Good or bad

and

It’s at my largest moments

That I, sometimes, am not big enough.

Impact

I’m trying to be mindful of my impact

Big or small

Good and bad.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , ,

9 thoughts on “Impact

  1. Val Boyko says:
    September 2, 2018 at 7:22 am

    Being mindful, and then letting go of any judgments or comparisons is the path we are on Colleen.💛

    Like

    Reply
  2. markbialczak says:
    September 2, 2018 at 8:38 am

    You always have an impact on me, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  3. House of Heart says:
    September 2, 2018 at 8:40 am

    I adore your sketch, it is most important to be mindful of our interaction with little ones and how they perceive them, the impact may last a very long time. Lovely post Chatter 🌹

    Like

    Reply
  4. Jodi says:
    September 2, 2018 at 8:52 am

    You do and you make a very special impact.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Priceless Joy says:
    September 2, 2018 at 9:18 am

    You do make a great impact on me! 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  6. Peter's pondering says:
    September 2, 2018 at 9:33 am

    I think you are always big enough to make the impact that is required Colleen!

    Like

    Reply
  7. ivor20 says:
    September 2, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Your impact is profound
    Standing upon your own ground
    Or down on the ants mound
    Your words always astound

    Like

    Reply
  8. Ann Koplow says:
    September 2, 2018 at 11:03 am

    You always have a big, good impact on me, Colleen.

    Like

    Reply
  9. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    September 2, 2018 at 11:41 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: