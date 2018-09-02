Sometimes I feel so small
Other times I am larger than life.
It’s at my smallest moments
That I sometimes have the biggest impact
Good or bad
and
It’s at my largest moments
That I, sometimes, am not big enough.
I’m trying to be mindful of my impact
Big or small
Good and bad.
©
Being mindful, and then letting go of any judgments or comparisons is the path we are on Colleen.💛
You always have an impact on me, MBC.
I adore your sketch, it is most important to be mindful of our interaction with little ones and how they perceive them, the impact may last a very long time. Lovely post Chatter 🌹
You do and you make a very special impact.
You do make a great impact on me! 🙂
I think you are always big enough to make the impact that is required Colleen!
Your impact is profound
Standing upon your own ground
Or down on the ants mound
Your words always astound
You always have a big, good impact on me, Colleen.
❤️
