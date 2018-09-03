Some mornings break

With eyes opening

Searching for something.

Something to feel good about

Something to explain purpose

Something that fills a void

That was without reason

Created through the night

Without permission.

Like

This morning broke

And I swung my feet around and placed them on the floor.

Searching.

I watered the flowers

Noticing that they needed it

I cleaned the house

Because it needed it

I created something

Because I needed it.

After this morning broke.

