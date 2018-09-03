Some mornings break
With eyes opening
Searching for something.
Something to feel good about
Something to explain purpose
Something that fills a void
That was without reason
Created through the night
Without permission.
Like
This morning broke
And I swung my feet around and placed them on the floor.
Searching.
I watered the flowers
Noticing that they needed it
I cleaned the house
Because it needed it
I created something
Because I needed it.
After this morning broke.
©
That reminds me of the Cat Stevens song, “Morning has broken, like the first morning”…a beautiful song.
It seemed like a good morning when it broke here, so we passed it on. I see you have also passed it on and it has nearly got to Honolulu!
Happy Labor Day, MBC. Morning has broke here, too!
And so begin some mornings:)
🙂
You write such beautiful truths. Thank you.
