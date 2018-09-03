Sep 03 2018
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

This Morning Broke

Some mornings break

With eyes opening

Searching for something.

Something to feel good about

Something to explain purpose

Something that fills a void

That was without reason

Created through the night

Without permission.

Like

This morning broke

And I swung my feet around and placed them on the floor.

Searching.

I watered the flowers

Noticing that they needed it

I cleaned the house

Because it needed it

I created something

Because I needed it.

After this morning broke.

This Morning Broke.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

 

6 thoughts on “This Morning Broke

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    September 3, 2018 at 9:22 am

    That reminds me of the Cat Stevens song, “Morning has broken, like the first morning”…a beautiful song.

  2. Peter's pondering says:
    September 3, 2018 at 9:30 am

    It seemed like a good morning when it broke here, so we passed it on. I see you have also passed it on and it has nearly got to Honolulu!

  3. markbialczak says:
    September 3, 2018 at 9:50 am

    Happy Labor Day, MBC. Morning has broke here, too!

  4. parikhitdutta says:
    September 3, 2018 at 10:10 am

    And so begin some mornings:)

  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    September 3, 2018 at 10:12 am

    🙂

  6. Chuck Lee says:
    September 3, 2018 at 10:19 am

    You write such beautiful truths. Thank you.

