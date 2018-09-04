Life was not created for us to survive it
But to pass through it
Gathering as much
Learning as much
And
Giving as much
As we humanly can.
©
There is too much magic in each moment to focus on survival. Have a beautiful day,
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’ve covered the basics of life quite well….and succinctly. Well done.
LikeLike
This is to give life a sense. If you want to survive you will loose anyway😟…I like your image…looks like walking through a wall ….
During my passage through time
I’m slowly gathering her diamonds from the mine
Quietly learning that falling autumn leaves are her chimes
Giving me more inspiration to live and shine
such a good way to look at it –
You have the biggest basket in your mind and your heart, MBC.
💕
Thrive and love 💕
So very true! ❤
Would you please expand on the drawing, I’m dying to see what’s on the other side. (come to think of it, that’s probably the only way to see!)
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
There is too much magic in each moment to focus on survival. Have a beautiful day,
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’ve covered the basics of life quite well….and succinctly. Well done.
LikeLike
This is to give life a sense. If you want to survive you will loose anyway😟…I like your image…looks like walking through a wall ….
LikeLiked by 1 person
During my passage through time
I’m slowly gathering her diamonds from the mine
Quietly learning that falling autumn leaves are her chimes
Giving me more inspiration to live and shine
LikeLike
such a good way to look at it –
LikeLike
You have the biggest basket in your mind and your heart, MBC.
LikeLike
💕
LikeLike
Thrive and love 💕
LikeLike
So very true! ❤
LikeLike
Would you please expand on the drawing, I’m dying to see what’s on the other side. (come to think of it, that’s probably the only way to see!)
LikeLike