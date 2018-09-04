Sep 04 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

But To Pass Through It

Life was not created for us to survive it

But to pass through it

Gathering as much

Learning as much

And

Giving as much

As we humanly can.

 

Life. Excel.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

10 thoughts on “But To Pass Through It

  1. Ali Grimshaw says:
    September 4, 2018 at 12:28 am

    There is too much magic in each moment to focus on survival. Have a beautiful day,

  2. Chuck Lee says:
    September 4, 2018 at 12:56 am

    You’ve covered the basics of life quite well….and succinctly. Well done.

  3. anie says:
    September 4, 2018 at 1:12 am

    This is to give life a sense. If you want to survive you will loose anyway😟…I like your image…looks like walking through a wall ….

  4. ivor20 says:
    September 4, 2018 at 2:06 am

    During my passage through time
    I’m slowly gathering her diamonds from the mine
    Quietly learning that falling autumn leaves are her chimes
    Giving me more inspiration to live and shine

  5. ksbeth says:
    September 4, 2018 at 5:42 am

    such a good way to look at it –

  6. markbialczak says:
    September 4, 2018 at 6:42 am

    You have the biggest basket in your mind and your heart, MBC.

  7. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    September 4, 2018 at 7:59 am

    💕

  8. Val Boyko says:
    September 4, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Thrive and love 💕

  9. Priceless Joy says:
    September 4, 2018 at 9:24 am

    So very true! ❤

  10. Peter's pondering says:
    September 4, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    Would you please expand on the drawing, I’m dying to see what’s on the other side. (come to think of it, that’s probably the only way to see!)

