Sep 05 2018
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Inexpert

Sometimes I just can’t figure out what it is everyone else is already an expert about.

I really have no idea where to get all of this expertalization.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , ,

3 thoughts on “Inexpert

  1. anie says:
    September 5, 2018 at 12:50 am

    Haha, a real expert- of- thinking- headshape! All our experience make us to individuel subjective experts somehow, no? But it is beautiful to experience new things, no? I am happy to be a greenhorn in many things, so there is still a lot to explore ( even if I made already experiences in a subject). And if we come to the end of life we know that we all are experts of ignorance…😄

    Like

    Reply
  2. parikhitdutta says:
    September 5, 2018 at 2:07 am

    I rather prefer being imperfect than an expert 😁

    Like

    Reply
  3. Chuck Lee says:
    September 5, 2018 at 2:22 am

    Your ability to combine simplicity with a strong message is truly amazing. You’re such a good example of blogging at its best. Thank you.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: