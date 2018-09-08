Sep 08 2018
This Is Why

Sometimes I miss my children

Being children.

Then the grandchildren show up

And remind me of the reality of it.

Baby Talk.

 

And I miss it even more.

 

This Is Why

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6 thoughts on “This Is Why

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    September 8, 2018 at 11:45 am

  2. Peter's pondering says:
    September 8, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    Granddogs and grandcats are not quite as demanding!

  3. Priceless Joy says:
    September 8, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Yes! I know what you mean! If only little ones could stay little for a little while more! 🙂

  4. tarafaherty says:
    September 8, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    I LOVE THIS!!

  5. ksbeth says:
    September 8, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    the best of both worlds )

  6. http://www.salpa58.wordpress.com says:
    September 8, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    Beautifully said, time does fly and then life renews itself and we’re off again.
    Well done. ☺☺

