This Is Why

Sometimes I miss my children
Being children.
Then the grandchildren show up
And remind me of the reality of it.
And I miss it even more.
Granddogs and grandcats are not quite as demanding!
Yes! I know what you mean! If only little ones could stay little for a little while more! 🙂
I LOVE THIS!!
the best of both worlds )
Beautifully said, time does fly and then life renews itself and we’re off again.
Well done. ☺☺
