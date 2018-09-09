Sep 09 2018
1 Comment
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Against That Dead Tree

When he sat down, against that dead tree, all he could do was put his head back for support.  In resignation, in exhaustion, in just plain old what else was there to do.  Didn’t really matter how that moment was defined.  The tree, even in it’s decline, was strong enough to bear his weight.  And give him a modicum of reprieve.  Comfort.  And he appreciated it.  It’s what he needed for just that briefest moment.

For five, maybe six minutes, he sat very still.

With his head supported and pillowed by that dead tree.

Without controlling anything his thoughts ran completely free and wild.  He didn’t fight them or try to direct them.  They ran, dashed, tripped, and some departed, leaving room for new thoughts, new ideas, even new worries.

With a deep breath, and a force he did not want to exert, he lifted his head from that rest.

It wasn’t long enough, those minutes, but it was a start.

He felt the start of a sense of well being as he pushed up.  Even though he didn’t know to call it that.  Standing, he turned and looked at the dead tree, putting his palm on it before he walked past.  Feeling the bark.  Unconsciously he patted it.  As if patting a friend on the back.

As uneventful as these minutes appeared, they were very much a turning point, and pivoting would start with his first step away.  This, he knew.

He knew he would think of this tree again.

When he finds himself wondering, again, just what else is there to do.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

One thought on “Against That Dead Tree

  1. Book Club Mom says:
    September 9, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Support comes in many ways, doesn’t it?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: