Sep 10 2018
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

While Wearing That Plaid Coat

I still have it.

The oversized

Green and black plaid coat

Quilted inside.

If I put face right up to the wool

And softly smell

I can still smell the old house,

The aftershave,

Of his.

And the pouring rain

I stood in

Affter he died

While wearing that plaid coat.

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

8 thoughts on “While Wearing That Plaid Coat

  1. Anya says:
    September 10, 2018 at 1:16 am

    ♥️ […]

    Like

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:08 am

    it carries his memories within

    Like

    Reply
  3. Chuck Lee says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:34 am

    Wow, You really capture the emotion and the mood of the moment. It tugged at my heart.

    Like

    Reply
  4. House of Heart says:
    September 10, 2018 at 3:33 am

    ♥️🌹

    Like

    Reply
  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    September 10, 2018 at 7:09 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  6. markbialczak says:
    September 10, 2018 at 7:47 am

    Cherish the memories, MBC. My condolences, still.

    Like

    Reply
  7. parikhitdutta says:
    September 10, 2018 at 8:13 am

    Heartfelt. Memories are found in strange places, aren’t they 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  8. ivor20 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 8:22 am

    Nostalgia at it’s absolute best, …. I’ve still got Carole’s coat, here hanging up in my wardrobe, I haven’t been able to part with it… pic attached….
    https://1drv.ms/u/s!Asumt4cZ9A65g-ghhdZUwUcROhgpyA

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: