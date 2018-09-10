I still have it.
The oversized
Green and black plaid coat
Quilted inside.
If I put face right up to the wool
And softly smell
I can still smell the old house,
The aftershave,
Of his.
And the pouring rain
I stood in
Affter he died
While wearing that plaid coat.
♥️ […]
it carries his memories within
Wow, You really capture the emotion and the mood of the moment. It tugged at my heart.
♥️🌹
❤️
Cherish the memories, MBC. My condolences, still.
Heartfelt. Memories are found in strange places, aren’t they 🙂
Nostalgia at it’s absolute best, …. I’ve still got Carole’s coat, here hanging up in my wardrobe, I haven’t been able to part with it… pic attached….
https://1drv.ms/u/s!Asumt4cZ9A65g-ghhdZUwUcROhgpyA
