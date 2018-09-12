In the wilds of her mind
Where the landscapes are rocky and treacherous
She,
Is familiar and safe.
She explores a world
Unknown to all
But her.
As she,
Avoids this world we know.
©
Oh this is so very relatable! The terrains of mind where one can dwell safely 🙂
very mysterious and pondering, Colleen!! Who is she, who is he? How did you paint her/ his hair?
Can we avoid the world of others? Physically yes but mentally. Thoughts are free, no? And they move like energy uncontrollably through the universe, through heads and hearts?
We think we are searching our way, but maybe our thoughts are creating our path for us?
