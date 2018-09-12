Sep 12 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Wilds Of Her Mind

In the wilds of her mind

Where the landscapes are rocky and treacherous

She,

Is familiar and safe.

She explores a world

Unknown to all

But her.

As she,

Avoids this world we know.

 

Compassion

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

2 thoughts on “The Wilds Of Her Mind

  1. parikhitdutta says:
    September 12, 2018 at 12:09 am

    Oh this is so very relatable! The terrains of mind where one can dwell safely 🙂

  2. anie says:
    September 12, 2018 at 2:34 am

    very mysterious and pondering, Colleen!! Who is she, who is he? How did you paint her/ his hair?
    Can we avoid the world of others? Physically yes but mentally. Thoughts are free, no? And they move like energy uncontrollably through the universe, through heads and hearts?
    We think we are searching our way, but maybe our thoughts are creating our path for us?

