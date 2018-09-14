Sep 14 2018
14 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Power Lifting

I am no less strong

For knowing my weakness(es).

Discovering and knowing our personal truths are powerlifting character exercises.

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

14 thoughts on “Power Lifting

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    September 14, 2018 at 9:50 am

    Knowing our weaknesses gives us the opportunity to focus on our strengths. 🙂

  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    September 14, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Well said! As always. 🙂 ❤

  3. ivor20 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:10 am

    I discovered all my weaknesses
    Lifting my gracious princess
    I carried all her courageous strength

  4. kentuckyangel24 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:58 am

    I know most of mine, but forget them until I try to do something that is becoming too energy depleting for me now. And once I start it my stubborness kicks in and I just keep on until I collapse. Not good, but tying that string around my finger to remind myself just isn’t working for me either — I forget what the string is for! Have a good weekend, Colleen. 😇😀❤❤❤

  5. Infinite Living says:
    September 14, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    They could be the most hardcore exercises I think!

  6. parikhitdutta says:
    September 14, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    The pearls of wisdom 🙂

