Power Lifting

I am no less strong
For knowing my weakness(es).
Discovering and knowing our personal truths are powerlifting character exercises.
Knowing our weaknesses gives us the opportunity to focus on our strengths. 🙂
Exactly! I do believe we have strengths for a reason.
Yes, I think you are right. We have strengths for a reason.
Well said! As always. 🙂 ❤
Thank you Paulette ❤
I discovered all my weaknesses
Lifting my gracious princess
I carried all her courageous strength
Beautiful Ivor. And I suspect Carole recognized your strengths. ❤
I know most of mine, but forget them until I try to do something that is becoming too energy depleting for me now. And once I start it my stubborness kicks in and I just keep on until I collapse. Not good, but tying that string around my finger to remind myself just isn’t working for me either — I forget what the string is for! Have a good weekend, Colleen. 😇😀❤❤❤
You always make me smile Angie! Happy weekend. And don’t let depleting energy be your defining strength. You just showed your muscle, right here. 🙂
So that’s where my energy went! Actually used it up chasing the dog I’m puppy sitting this week, but that’s a good way to go! It’s a beautiful day 😇💖
They could be the most hardcore exercises I think!
Certainly a work out Infinite!
Sometimes I actually need naps because of these workouts 🙂
The pearls of wisdom 🙂
