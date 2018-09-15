Sep 15 2018
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Just On The Thought Of You

Imagine the power

Of your existence

If someone can light their candle

Just on the thought of, the memory of,

You.

Candle. Memory. Impact. Inspire. Impression.

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

7 thoughts on “Just On The Thought Of You

  1. ivor20 says:
    September 15, 2018 at 1:29 am

    You must be reading my mind Colleen, here I am at the shops buying some candles !! 😉. Now I can’t wait to get home, to see them light up. The candles will be flickering and glowing, for her, for you, for them and for everyone who needs to share the warmth of my angel’s glorious soul

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    September 15, 2018 at 5:12 am

    powerful

    Like

    Reply
  3. House of Heart says:
    September 15, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Some people are that way, Their very memory awakens a light of hope. Beautiful thought Chatter! I suspect you are one of those people, so many times your words brighten the heart !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. markbialczak says:
    September 15, 2018 at 8:30 am

    You have much power in your heart and soul, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    September 15, 2018 at 8:40 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  6. anie says:
    September 15, 2018 at 9:14 am

    seeing memories in a new light is already a big thing, getting the light from these memories must be even bigger….

    Like

    Reply
  7. Priceless Joy says:
    September 15, 2018 at 9:30 am

    That would be pretty awesome!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: