Just On The Thought Of You

Imagine the power
Of your existence
If someone can light their candle
Just on the thought of, the memory of,
You.
©
You must be reading my mind Colleen, here I am at the shops buying some candles !! 😉. Now I can’t wait to get home, to see them light up. The candles will be flickering and glowing, for her, for you, for them and for everyone who needs to share the warmth of my angel’s glorious soul
LikeLiked by 1 person
powerful
LikeLike
Some people are that way, Their very memory awakens a light of hope. Beautiful thought Chatter! I suspect you are one of those people, so many times your words brighten the heart !
You have much power in your heart and soul, MBC.
❤️
seeing memories in a new light is already a big thing, getting the light from these memories must be even bigger….
That would be pretty awesome!
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
You must be reading my mind Colleen, here I am at the shops buying some candles !! 😉. Now I can’t wait to get home, to see them light up. The candles will be flickering and glowing, for her, for you, for them and for everyone who needs to share the warmth of my angel’s glorious soul
LikeLiked by 1 person
powerful
LikeLike
Some people are that way, Their very memory awakens a light of hope. Beautiful thought Chatter! I suspect you are one of those people, so many times your words brighten the heart !
LikeLiked by 1 person
You have much power in your heart and soul, MBC.
LikeLike
❤️
LikeLike
seeing memories in a new light is already a big thing, getting the light from these memories must be even bigger….
LikeLike
That would be pretty awesome!
LikeLike