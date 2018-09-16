Sep 16 2018
7 Comments
The Steps Out Back

Are made of wood.

They lead no where but up and down.

Sometimes I go sit there.

Out there, where no one else is.

While all the rest of the world is somewhere else.

I think about things that puzzle me, intrigue me,

And confuse me.

I think about people I know, people I used to know,

People I’d like to know,

People I will never know.

I sometimes think about what the rest of the world is doing out there,

While I’m sitting here, thinking,

Alone.

I know magnificent things are being done,

Experiences are creating memories

Even if I’m not part of it all.

Sometimes,

On those steps,

I think of the memories that I created.

Or memories I’m going to make.

If it’s early morning when there I sit,

It’s cool and hidden from the sun.

But later if I go out back to sit

The sun, if it’s shining,

Stares directly at me.

Sometimes I sit there and wonder if the rest of the world misses me,

At all.

Other times I sit there

And breathe,

Closing my eyes and soaking in the nothingness being asked of me.

Just today as I sat there and thought-

A bee landed on my foot

I gently whoooshed it away so it wouldn’t take a notion to sting me.

I watched,

Sadly,

As it walked away.

It only walked.  And walked. Never flying.

I fretted I may have harmed it,

But it could have already been flightless and walked on to my foot.

I watched until it walked out of my vision.

Then I sat there.

And thought some more.

Out back.

On the steps.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7 thoughts on “The Steps Out Back

  1. ivor20 says:
    September 16, 2018 at 1:02 am

    I think maybe your back steps are like my courtyard, where I sit and think, and there’s no-one else, and I have morning sunshine and afternoon shade, and I can wonder at the bees hovering around my garden flowers, and in the silence of my little yard, I think about the rest of the world…..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. anie says:
    September 16, 2018 at 5:51 am

    your story gives a lot of different meaning and interpretation as ” steps out back” can b translated in many senses….but I can symphathize a lot to your adventure with the bee. I would also be very sad, if I would have woodshed ( does this mean, to chase it away??) it away…but I never did this because I am not afraid of getting sting…even if bees did already sting me!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Peter's pondering says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:04 am

    Isn’t whoooshed a wonderful word! You are quite right anie, it is the sound of the air being displaced as you encourage the bee to move on.
    Perhaps the bee was doing exactly the same as you Colleen, just quietly contemplating!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Jodi says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:09 am

    It is good to rest and refresh and contemplate.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. markbialczak says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:31 am

    How very productive this is, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  6. ksbeth says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:32 am

    it’s good you have a special place to reflect. we all need that

    Like

    Reply
  7. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:07 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply

