Night is falling and falling fast.
No matter how quickly I move I can’t catch it, stop it or stall it.
Not that I want to stop it or stall it,
Maybe catch it.
To hold it in my hands,
Oh what a gift that would be!
To hold the soft hues of night as they darken
Into the depths of purple and blue as the colors
Saturate the air
Or is it air saturating the colors.
It falls no matter what I do.
I love the night.
It does what it’s supposed to do.
It falls.
I will always try
To catch it.
Oh so close I’ve come.
I have told you before. You are really quite brilliant.
You are so adept at catching all of life, MBC.
love this one, colleen. it seems so close but always slips through our fingers
All the hues of night! It’s beautiful 🙂
