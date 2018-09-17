Sep 17 2018
4 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Oh So Close

Night is falling and falling fast.

No matter how quickly I move I can’t catch it, stop it or stall it.

Not that I want to stop it or stall it,

Maybe catch it.

To hold it in my hands,

Oh what a gift that would be!

To hold the soft hues of night as they darken

Into the depths of purple and blue as the colors

Saturate the air

Or is it air saturating the colors.

It falls no matter what I do.

I love the night.

It does what it’s supposed to do.

It falls.

I will always try

To catch it.

Oh so close I’ve come.

Night is falling.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

4 thoughts on “Oh So Close

  1. cindy knoke says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:40 am

    I have told you before. You are really quite brilliant.

    Like

    Reply
  2. markbialczak says:
    September 17, 2018 at 7:56 am

    You are so adept at catching all of life, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  3. ksbeth says:
    September 17, 2018 at 8:13 am

    love this one, colleen. it seems so close but always slips through our fingers

    Like

    Reply
  4. parikhitdutta says:
    September 17, 2018 at 9:55 am

    All the hues of night! It’s beautiful 🙂

    Like

    Reply

