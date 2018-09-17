Night is falling and falling fast.

No matter how quickly I move I can’t catch it, stop it or stall it.

Not that I want to stop it or stall it,

Maybe catch it.

To hold it in my hands,

Oh what a gift that would be!

To hold the soft hues of night as they darken

Into the depths of purple and blue as the colors

Saturate the air

Or is it air saturating the colors.

It falls no matter what I do.

I love the night.

It does what it’s supposed to do.

It falls.

I will always try

To catch it.

Oh so close I’ve come.

