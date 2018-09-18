Sep 18 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Leave It At That

Negative. Self Talk.

What you think

Does not matter,

It’s what you believe.

Good enough.

Those crazy and unpredictable thoughts sneak in on everybody.

Send them packing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

29 thoughts on “Leave It At That

  1. ivor20 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 1:08 am

    I’m At the Post Office now, I’ve wrapped all the bad thoughts up, and about to send them packing. And I’ve kept all the fabulous stuff here in my pocket, within our Anniversary locket. 😊

    • Chatter Master says:
      September 18, 2018 at 6:20 pm

      I hope the Post Office is busy Ivor, sending all of those unneeded thoughts a packing to places unknown. Who knows, maybe if they were all gathered together they would see the unnecessity of themselves and change their ways! 😉

  2. Debra says:
    September 18, 2018 at 2:00 am

    And with no return address! 🙂

  3. blindzanygirl says:
    September 18, 2018 at 2:25 am

    Done. Lol. Got them a good suitcase

  4. anie says:
    September 18, 2018 at 3:16 am

    who is the receiver??? ; )…hopefully the belief is stronger than the thoughts…

  5. neilsonanita says:
    September 18, 2018 at 5:03 am

    Love this! Get outta my head. I’m fabulous! What a mantra!! Anita.

  6. ksbeth says:
    September 18, 2018 at 5:44 am

    hit the road, jack. and don’t you come back, no more, no more….

  7. parikhitdutta says:
    September 18, 2018 at 6:21 am

    Oh I wish I could pack the thoughts out of my head! Somehow they manage to find me! Or do I seek them out!

  8. Peter's pondering says:
    September 18, 2018 at 6:24 am

    They can all be sent to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue!

  9. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    September 18, 2018 at 7:19 am

    👍

  10. markbialczak says:
    September 18, 2018 at 7:31 am

    I think you are at least one step above fabulous, MBC.

  11. Jodi says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:14 am

    👍😉

  12. lbeth1950 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:44 am

    Big job!

  13. Priceless Joy says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:09 am

    We all need a good friend in our head!!

  14. Infinite Living says:
    September 18, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    Your drawing makes the message so amazing!

