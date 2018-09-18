Leave It At That

What you think
Does not matter,
It’s what you believe.
Those crazy and unpredictable thoughts sneak in on everybody.
Send them packing.
©
I’m At the Post Office now, I’ve wrapped all the bad thoughts up, and about to send them packing. And I’ve kept all the fabulous stuff here in my pocket, within our Anniversary locket. 😊
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope the Post Office is busy Ivor, sending all of those unneeded thoughts a packing to places unknown. Who knows, maybe if they were all gathered together they would see the unnecessity of themselves and change their ways! 😉
LikeLike
And with no return address! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen!!!!
Done. Lol. Got them a good suitcase
ha! 🙂 good and dependable for long journeys!
who is the receiver??? ; )…hopefully the belief is stronger than the thoughts…
I think that I would not send mine to anyone. I would just send them into orbit. Or to a loving place that will help them if they want to change. 😉
Love this! Get outta my head. I’m fabulous! What a mantra!! Anita.
We’ll chant it together Anita! 🙂
hit the road, jack. and don’t you come back, no more, no more….
No more no more…..
Oh I wish I could pack the thoughts out of my head! Somehow they manage to find me! Or do I seek them out!
THAT is a very good question. I would suspect I have sought them out on occasion. But now I try to stay aware and send them away as soon as they come a knocking.
They can all be sent to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue!
Don’t need any more negative ones there!!!!
👍
😀
I think you are at least one step above fabulous, MBC.
Oh MBM, you make me smile 😀 Thank you.
👍😉
Big job!
Yes it is.
We all need a good friend in our head!!
THAT is a perfect comment Priceless. We really really do.
Exactly. 🙂
Your drawing makes the message so amazing!
Thank you Infinite. I almost didn’t include it so you validated my heart some today. 🙂
