In silence,
I walk.
Until my movement picks a rhythm.
Then,
Silently you may see me walk.
While I know
I am dancing.
🌝
💛☺️ Doing the walk of life. 😊
Keep dancing away 😀
and you are on your way –
you are walking away?
Boom-lacka-lacka, MBC!
🙂
You’re not walking – you are dancing!! 🙂
