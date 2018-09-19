Sep 19 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Silently You May See

In silence,

I walk.

Silent Walk

Until my movement picks a rhythm.

Then,

Silently you may see me walk.

While I know

I am dancing.

I Dance.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

8 thoughts on “Silently You May See

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    September 19, 2018 at 1:19 am

    🌝

  2. ivor20 says:
    September 19, 2018 at 2:27 am

    💛☺️ Doing the walk of life. 😊

  3. parikhitdutta says:
    September 19, 2018 at 4:55 am

    Keep dancing away 😀

  4. ksbeth says:
    September 19, 2018 at 6:38 am

    and you are on your way –

  5. anie says:
    September 19, 2018 at 6:47 am

    you are walking away?

  6. markbialczak says:
    September 19, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Boom-lacka-lacka, MBC!

  7. Jodi says:
    September 19, 2018 at 8:09 am

    🙂

  8. Priceless Joy says:
    September 19, 2018 at 9:22 am

    You’re not walking – you are dancing!! 🙂

