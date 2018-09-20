Sep 20 2018
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Since The Day I Married You

We went for a hike, my husband and I.

I carried the pack.

We wore shoes for dry hiking.  And I carried, along with our lunch, our water, our phones and our keys, a pair of shoes for each of us, for wet hiking through a stream as suggested for the conditions we would be trekking through.  It turned out to be well received advice.

After hiking quite some distance up and back in the stream, we sat down to change back into our dry hiking boots for the hill hiking that remained.

When we stood up my husband picked up the bag with the wet hiking shoes and said “that’ll lighten your load”.

I responded in quick and truthful fashion “you have lightened my load since the day I married you.”

Lighten the load.

 

 

It’s the every day stuff.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , ,

6 thoughts on “Since The Day I Married You

  1. parikhitdutta says:
    September 20, 2018 at 8:15 am

    This is precious! I have a wide smile on my face 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  2. bikebrown says:
    September 20, 2018 at 8:17 am

    That’s why I love you more every day.

    Like

    Reply
  3. gypsy856 says:
    September 20, 2018 at 8:18 am

    Awwww, I want to say “that is so him….and so you….so lovely”…..but instead all I can think to say is, “dammit, you went hiking AGAIN without me!!!!!!!”

    Like

    Reply
  4. msampson999 says:
    September 20, 2018 at 8:41 am

    😍😍😍😍

    Like

    Reply
  5. Chuck Lee says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:01 am

    This touched my heart. Thank you.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Jodi says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:17 am

    sooo sweet ❤

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: