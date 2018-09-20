We went for a hike, my husband and I.

I carried the pack.

We wore shoes for dry hiking. And I carried, along with our lunch, our water, our phones and our keys, a pair of shoes for each of us, for wet hiking through a stream as suggested for the conditions we would be trekking through. It turned out to be well received advice.

After hiking quite some distance up and back in the stream, we sat down to change back into our dry hiking boots for the hill hiking that remained.

When we stood up my husband picked up the bag with the wet hiking shoes and said “that’ll lighten your load”.

I responded in quick and truthful fashion “you have lightened my load since the day I married you.”

It’s the every day stuff.

