Taking It In

Have you ever been so amazed at what you
See/do/have/experience
in life,
That you wish there were two of you?
Yeah,
Me too.
Oh the feeling is mutual. If I could clone myself and laugh along with my clone, sharing the profound joy, heart to heart 😀
It is a breathtaking view.
a nice imagination to be two and enjoy things with another me…: )
Yes. But I’m also happy as long as there’s two of us there. Himself and myself.
yes! this is so cool the way you did this image
Two of us, is always betterer than one of us.
😍
