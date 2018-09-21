Sep 21 2018
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Taking It In

 

Have you ever been so amazed at what you

See/do/have/experience

in life,

That you wish there were two of you?

Natural Bridge

 

Yeah,

Me too.

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

7 thoughts on “Taking It In

  1. parikhitdutta says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Oh the feeling is mutual. If I could clone myself and laugh along with my clone, sharing the profound joy, heart to heart 😀

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. 1jaded1 says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:43 am

    It is a breathtaking view.

    Like

    Reply
  3. anie says:
    September 21, 2018 at 2:15 am

    a nice imagination to be two and enjoy things with another me…: )

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. tric says:
    September 21, 2018 at 4:02 am

    Yes. But I’m also happy as long as there’s two of us there. Himself and myself.

    Like

    Reply
  5. ksbeth says:
    September 21, 2018 at 5:09 am

    yes! this is so cool the way you did this image

    Like

    Reply
  6. ivor20 says:
    September 21, 2018 at 7:08 am

    Two of us, is always betterer than one of us.

    Like

    Reply
  7. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    September 21, 2018 at 7:10 am

    😍

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: