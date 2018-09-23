Sep 23 2018
4 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Perhaps In Weary Pause

On the table I lay my head

Not for sorrow,

Nor despair,

Perhaps in weary pause,

Contemplation,

Or a thankful prayer.

A moment of ease,

Rest,

And care.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4 thoughts on “Perhaps In Weary Pause

  1. Infinite Living says:
    September 23, 2018 at 1:08 am

    A moment of ease,

    Rest,

    And care.

    This feels like a gift to me – if it is this and not any sorrow or despair. I think I want to consciously try to rest my head while in contemplation and see if I could be at ease.

  2. blindzanygirl says:
    September 23, 2018 at 1:39 am

    Oh YES. I feel this one

  3. ivor20 says:
    September 23, 2018 at 2:38 am

    There’s a time for pause,
    To wearily withdraw
    Take your weight off the floor
    Rest, even have a little snore

  4. Chuck Lee says:
    September 23, 2018 at 2:39 am

    Your images and the emotions they evoke are so beautiful. So succinct and descriptive. Thank you.

