On the table I lay my head
Not for sorrow,
Nor despair,
Perhaps in weary pause,
Contemplation,
Or a thankful prayer.
A moment of ease,
Rest,
And care.
©
This feels like a gift to me – if it is this and not any sorrow or despair. I think I want to consciously try to rest my head while in contemplation and see if I could be at ease.
LikeLike
Oh YES. I feel this one
There’s a time for pause,
To wearily withdraw
Take your weight off the floor
Rest, even have a little snore
Your images and the emotions they evoke are so beautiful. So succinct and descriptive. Thank you.
