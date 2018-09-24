Sep 24 2018
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

That Feeling

When vacation is over.

Waterfall

Oh the workin’ life.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , ,

7 thoughts on “That Feeling

  1. Debra says:
    September 24, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Onward and forward, Colleen! 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  2. ivor20 says:
    September 24, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Let the cascade of time
    Cleanse you of works grime
    May you arrive safely back
    Without works flack

    Like

    Reply
  3. cindy knoke says:
    September 24, 2018 at 1:00 am

    Laughing….

    Like

    Reply
  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    September 24, 2018 at 3:20 am

    😀

    Like

    Reply
  5. ksbeth says:
    September 24, 2018 at 4:42 am

    just float -)

    Like

    Reply
  6. parikhitdutta says:
    September 24, 2018 at 4:53 am

    Or may be extend the vacation 😀

    Like

    Reply
  7. markbialczak says:
    September 24, 2018 at 7:19 am

    Onward we strive, MBC.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: