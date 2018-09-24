That Feeling

When vacation is over.
Oh the workin’ life.
Onward and forward, Colleen! 🙂
Let the cascade of time
Cleanse you of works grime
May you arrive safely back
Without works flack
Laughing….
😀
just float -)
Or may be extend the vacation 😀
Onward we strive, MBC.
