Sep 26 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

All Nighter

I might not be able to stay awake if you take me out to dinner,

Or invite me over for a party,

 

 

 

But let some random nonsensical thought pop in my head

And I can pull an all nighter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8 thoughts on “All Nighter

  1. anie says:
    September 26, 2018 at 2:29 am

    ohh!! Maybe things that touch us keep us from sleeping, because we want to keep controlling our thoughts?

  2. ksbeth says:
    September 26, 2018 at 5:04 am

    so true!

  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    September 26, 2018 at 6:59 am

    Me too. 😝

  4. Peter's pondering says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:20 am

    I can’t even do that anymore so I developed a memory dump that can be resurrected when I wake. It works pretty well!

  5. markbialczak says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:34 am

    Oh how I can relate, MBC.

  6. Priceless Joy says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Hahahahaha! I know what you mean! LOL!

  7. parikhitdutta says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:58 am

    I’m with you! Look at the glitter in your eyes 😀

  8. Jodi says:
    September 26, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    Don’t you hate that?

