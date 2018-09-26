I might not be able to stay awake if you take me out to dinner,
Or invite me over for a party,
But let some random nonsensical thought pop in my head
And I can pull an all nighter.
©
ohh!! Maybe things that touch us keep us from sleeping, because we want to keep controlling our thoughts?
so true!
Me too. 😝
I can’t even do that anymore so I developed a memory dump that can be resurrected when I wake. It works pretty well!
Oh how I can relate, MBC.
Hahahahaha! I know what you mean! LOL!
I’m with you! Look at the glitter in your eyes 😀
Don’t you hate that?
