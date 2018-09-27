Sep 27 2018
10 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I Don’t Know You

I don’t know you

He whispered to the night as they greeted at dusk.

You will,

Replied the night

You will.

And when the sun began to rise

Goodbye my friend

He whispered with regret, to the night.

I don’t know you

He whispered to the day at the threshold of dawn

You will

Replied the day.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , ,

10 thoughts on “I Don’t Know You

  1. ivor20 says:
    September 27, 2018 at 2:23 am

    Like two ships passing in the night 🙄

    Like

    Reply
  2. blindzanygirl says:
    September 27, 2018 at 2:56 am

    This poem is incredible. I love it

    Like

    Reply
  3. anie says:
    September 27, 2018 at 2:57 am

    that’s nice!!!!
    getting to know this is a very special kind of learning. (in German “to get to know so./sth.” is “kennenlernen” … “kennen” = “knowing” and “lernen” = “learning”) It requires courage, because it also gives off control here. But it is also a very especially nice way to learn.

    Like

    Reply
  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    September 27, 2018 at 4:35 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  5. ksbeth says:
    September 27, 2018 at 4:39 am

    only a matter of time and space.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Jodi says:
    September 27, 2018 at 5:47 am

    Like this so much!!! Read it twice. Waking up to get to know a new day. ☺️

    Like

    Reply
  7. Chuck Lee says:
    September 27, 2018 at 6:52 am

    Simple, but deep…and creative. Loved it. Thank you for using your talent to share wonderful thoughts with others.

    Like

    Reply
  8. markbialczak says:
    September 27, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Yes, MBC. Yes, indeed.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Priceless Joy says:
    September 27, 2018 at 9:09 am

    We don’t know the day or night until we greet it each day and night and it becomes our good friend. 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  10. Peter's pondering says:
    September 27, 2018 at 9:14 am

    It is good that we do not know the day, or night, beforehand.
    The getting to know process is what life is all about.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: