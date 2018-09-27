I don’t know you
He whispered to the night as they greeted at dusk.
You will,
Replied the night
You will.
And when the sun began to rise
Goodbye my friend
He whispered with regret, to the night.
I don’t know you
He whispered to the day at the threshold of dawn
You will
Replied the day.
Like two ships passing in the night 🙄
This poem is incredible. I love it
that’s nice!!!!
getting to know this is a very special kind of learning. (in German “to get to know so./sth.” is “kennenlernen” … “kennen” = “knowing” and “lernen” = “learning”) It requires courage, because it also gives off control here. But it is also a very especially nice way to learn.
❤️
only a matter of time and space.
Like this so much!!! Read it twice. Waking up to get to know a new day. ☺️
Simple, but deep…and creative. Loved it. Thank you for using your talent to share wonderful thoughts with others.
Yes, MBC. Yes, indeed.
We don’t know the day or night until we greet it each day and night and it becomes our good friend. 🙂
It is good that we do not know the day, or night, beforehand.
The getting to know process is what life is all about.
