Sep 28 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Nothing Before

 

A child once asked me

“Did you do nothing before?”

I answered as honestly as I could

Without knowing her understanding of what she was asking,

“Sometimes”

I said.

She was content with the answer.

I was not.

There were many truths to that answer.

Child asking

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

5 thoughts on “Nothing Before

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:13 am

    🙂

    Like

    Reply
  2. Peter's pondering says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:07 am

    I can think of no other answer!

    Like

    Reply
  3. markbialczak says:
    September 28, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    Something to think about for sure, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  4. anie says:
    September 28, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    uhhh, hard!!!a Questions that are so simple and yet complicated. We are so easy to carry away, thinking of a deeper sense.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Infinite Living says:
    September 28, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    I love your answer!

    Like

    Reply

