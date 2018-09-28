A child once asked me
“Did you do nothing before?”
I answered as honestly as I could
Without knowing her understanding of what she was asking,
“Sometimes”
I said.
She was content with the answer.
I was not.
There were many truths to that answer.
I can think of no other answer!
Something to think about for sure, MBC.
uhhh, hard!!!a Questions that are so simple and yet complicated. We are so easy to carry away, thinking of a deeper sense.
I love your answer!
