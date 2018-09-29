I prefer the vibration of truthful sound
Than the reverberation of the cacophony
Of this world.
“From a physics standpoint, noise is indistinguishable from sound, as both are vibrations through a medium, such as air or water. The difference arises when the brain receives and perceives a sound.”
(wikipedia.org)
©
Advertisements
100% true, there must be lots of chemicals in those lies, and plenty of green stuff in the truth..?
LikeLike
Stop making me think so much early Saturdy morning, wouldja, MBC?
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLike