Sep 29 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Noise

I prefer the vibration of truthful sound

Than the reverberation of the cacophony

Of this world.

Hearing the noise.

“From a physics standpoint, noise is indistinguishable from sound, as both are vibrations through a medium, such as air or water. The difference arises when the brain receives and perceives a sound.”

3 thoughts on “The Noise

  1. bwcarey says:
    September 29, 2018 at 8:10 am

    100% true, there must be lots of chemicals in those lies, and plenty of green stuff in the truth..?

  2. markbialczak says:
    September 29, 2018 at 8:29 am

    Stop making me think so much early Saturdy morning, wouldja, MBC?

  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    September 29, 2018 at 8:33 am

    🙂

