I don’t know about you.
But sometimes I hide.
Behind myself.
I hide behind my anger.
I hide behind my arrogance.
I hide behind my fear.
I hide behind my righteousness.
I hide behind my resentment.
I hide behind false bravado.
I hide.
But I can’t hide forever.
©
How True……”You can run, but you can never hide”…….well written…..
That was so honest and relatable. I feel like most of hide behind different masks because we fear vulnerability and showing people our weaknesses. I suppose it works for a while but you’ve rightly pointed out that you can’t hide forever.
I know what you mean
Now I’m too old to run
I’ve nowhere to hide
These days, what you see, is me
Its actually nice to see you!
Thank you Anie, and always nice to hear from you xx
and let it fly!
everybody try to hide sometime to protect, no?
Do I hide behind anger,arrogance,righteousness…? If this mean I show anger, arrogance…to hide my vulnerable feelings/ emotions, I guess yes!
Your illustration is great…you can copy your face 100times and just add a matching mouth to the actually shape of mood!
Yes. Me too sometimes.
Me too. 🌝
I see you. I like!
Really, though, all of these parts make up you, MBC. It’s not hiding, really. It’s taking time to get to where you want to be.
You are speaking for most of us! Certainly you are speaking for me! 🙂
