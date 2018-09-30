Sep 30 2018
Life Chatter

I Hide

I don’t know about you.

But sometimes I hide.

Behind myself.

Behind Myself

I hide behind my anger.

I hide behind my arrogance.

I hide behind my fear.

I hide behind my righteousness.

I hide behind  my resentment.

I hide behind false bravado.

I hide.

But I can’t hide forever.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12 thoughts on “I Hide

  1. KSAK says:
    September 30, 2018 at 12:36 am

    How True……”You can run, but you can never hide”…….well written…..

  2. Mvadi says:
    September 30, 2018 at 1:16 am

    That was so honest and relatable. I feel like most of hide behind different masks because we fear vulnerability and showing people our weaknesses. I suppose it works for a while but you’ve rightly pointed out that you can’t hide forever.

  3. ivor20 says:
    September 30, 2018 at 1:47 am

    I know what you mean
    Now I’m too old to run
    I’ve nowhere to hide
    These days, what you see, is me

  4. ksbeth says:
    September 30, 2018 at 5:20 am

    and let it fly!

  5. anie says:
    September 30, 2018 at 5:28 am

    everybody try to hide sometime to protect, no?
    Do I hide behind anger,arrogance,righteousness…? If this mean I show anger, arrogance…to hide my vulnerable feelings/ emotions, I guess yes!
    Your illustration is great…you can copy your face 100times and just add a matching mouth to the actually shape of mood!

  6. Jodi says:
    September 30, 2018 at 6:20 am

    Yes. Me too sometimes.

  7. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    September 30, 2018 at 7:19 am

    Me too. 🌝

  8. Peter's pondering says:
    September 30, 2018 at 7:25 am

    I see you. I like!

  9. markbialczak says:
    September 30, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Really, though, all of these parts make up you, MBC. It’s not hiding, really. It’s taking time to get to where you want to be.

  10. Priceless Joy says:
    September 30, 2018 at 9:56 am

    You are speaking for most of us! Certainly you are speaking for me! 🙂

