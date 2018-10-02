Oct 02 2018
9 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Eagle’s House

 

 

 

 

We stood in awe

On the ground below

The house

That the mighty eagle built.

 

 

Eagle. Nest. House.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9 thoughts on “The Eagle’s House

  1. parikhitdutta says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Aren’t eagles fascinating!

  2. ksbeth says:
    October 2, 2018 at 5:13 am

    stunning

  3. ivor20 says:
    October 2, 2018 at 6:33 am

    His home is his Castle
    Befitting the King of the sky

  4. Peter's pondering says:
    October 2, 2018 at 7:03 am

    Be warned…….the babies projectile poop!

  5. markbialczak says:
    October 2, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Someday I wish for you to see the eagle in that house, MBC.

  6. Priceless Joy says:
    October 2, 2018 at 9:47 am

    Their nests are massive!!

  7. Jodi says:
    October 2, 2018 at 10:30 am

    a wonderful sight to behold indeed!

  8. anie says:
    October 2, 2018 at 11:25 am

    they are majestic and the kings of the air. In addition to the hawk swallow ( they are the little racing eagles for me). I once raised a chick …. fascinating !!!

  9. Infinite Living says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    Your illustrations truly deepen the perspective!

