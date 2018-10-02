The Eagle’s House

We stood in awe
On the ground below
The house
That the mighty eagle built.
Aren’t eagles fascinating!
stunning
His home is his Castle
Befitting the King of the sky
Be warned…….the babies projectile poop!
Someday I wish for you to see the eagle in that house, MBC.
Their nests are massive!!
a wonderful sight to behold indeed!
they are majestic and the kings of the air. In addition to the hawk swallow ( they are the little racing eagles for me). I once raised a chick …. fascinating !!!
Your illustrations truly deepen the perspective!
