Hanging Upside Down

When I was little we had an old green swing set in the back yard.  Nothing fancy.  But it was sturdy and it was there for years.  Behind the church, across the street from my grandparent’s house, was a set of metal bars used for hanging and swinging on.  And of course there were trees, an old pine tree a few houses up from ours, trees behind our neighbor’s garages, some right above where our trash cans were kept.

For some reason, when I was alone, I would go to one of these spots.

And hang upside down.

I don’t know why.

I wasn’t doing flips and swings.

I just hung there, upside down.

I think I was thinking.  Or not thinking.

I remember the peacefulness of it.  Probably because I was alone, which wasn’t often.  But I associate the memory of hanging upside down in these spots, with comfort and peace.

 

 

Thinking.

I think I need to think some more.   Or not.  Hanging upside down.  From a tree.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6 thoughts on “Hanging Upside Down

  1. joyroses13 says:
    October 3, 2018 at 3:20 am

    This is great! We all need these “thinking” moments. Even if we are hanging upside down!

  2. ksbeth says:
    October 3, 2018 at 4:10 am

    it’s funny, how as children, we just automatically do what we need, and as adults we often talk ourselves out of it. you were practicing your own form of meditation/yoga.

  3. ivor20 says:
    October 3, 2018 at 7:25 am

    Hanging around upside down
    gives you a top view of the ground
    reverses the annoying busy sounds
    lets you think of life’s endless bounds

  4. markbialczak says:
    October 3, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Perhaps this is why you are sometimes a little batty, MBC?

  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    October 3, 2018 at 7:46 am

    🌝

  6. parikhitdutta says:
    October 3, 2018 at 8:09 am

    I would do precisely the same! Swinging my legs from the branch of an old pine tree 😀 The me moment when I was a kid 😀

