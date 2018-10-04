Who hasn’t seen
A magnificent tuft of cloud
Billowing deep in the sky
And wish to be upon it
Where you float
As whispily as any cloud ever did.
©
Beautiful feeling of peace and freedom!
oh, to float on a cloud high
be at peace with the sky
quietly breathe in and sigh
look down and wonder why
ah, yes –
I remember as a child floating on a cloud to distant places. I wonder why I have stopped.
That peace is an illusion, yet calming just the same, just like a blue sky. Calm is good, though.
Great daydream, MBC.
😍
Oh we all have! 🙂
