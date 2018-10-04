Oct 04 2018
8 Comments
Where You Float

Who hasn’t seen

A magnificent tuft of cloud

Billowing deep in the sky

And wish to be upon it

Where you float

As whispily as any cloud ever did.

 

Clouds. Dream.

 

 

 

 

 

 

8 thoughts on “Where You Float

  1. anie says:
    October 4, 2018 at 1:12 am

    Beautiful feeling of peace and freedom!

  2. ivor20 says:
    October 4, 2018 at 1:59 am

    oh, to float on a cloud high
    be at peace with the sky
    quietly breathe in and sigh
    look down and wonder why

  3. ksbeth says:
    October 4, 2018 at 3:31 am

    ah, yes –

  4. Chuck Lee says:
    October 4, 2018 at 3:54 am

    I remember as a child floating on a cloud to distant places. I wonder why I have stopped.

  5. 1jaded1 says:
    October 4, 2018 at 6:05 am

    That peace is an illusion, yet calming just the same, just like a blue sky. Calm is good, though.

  6. markbialczak says:
    October 4, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Great daydream, MBC.

  7. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    October 4, 2018 at 7:49 am

    😍

  8. parikhitdutta says:
    October 4, 2018 at 9:15 am

    Oh we all have! 🙂

