Oct 05 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I Am I Am

I am student

I am teacher

I am child

I am parent

I am concrete

I am abstract

I am good

I am bad

I am right

I am wrong

I am surrounded

I am alone

I am a coward

I am courage

I am wisdom

I am ignorance

I am excitement

I am apathy

I am tolerant

I am narrow-minded

I am lovely

I am horrid

I am light hearted

I am somber

I am gracious

I am harsh

I am peace

I am chaos

I am eloquent

I am dull

I am important

I am insignificant

I am

I am

I am

I am.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. parikhitdutta says:
    October 5, 2018 at 1:47 am

    I am who I am 🙂

  2. anie says:
    October 5, 2018 at 3:26 am

    if you look into yourself far enough, you will find everything and everything together is what we can recognize in you and that is unique and beautiful!

  3. ksbeth says:
    October 5, 2018 at 5:37 am

    i am all that and so much more. wonderful post, colleen

  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    October 5, 2018 at 7:20 am

    💕

