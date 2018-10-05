I am student
I am teacher
I am child
I am parent
I am concrete
I am abstract
I am good
I am bad
I am right
I am wrong
I am surrounded
I am alone
I am a coward
I am courage
I am wisdom
I am ignorance
I am excitement
I am apathy
I am tolerant
I am narrow-minded
I am lovely
I am horrid
I am light hearted
I am somber
I am gracious
I am harsh
I am peace
I am chaos
I am eloquent
I am dull
I am important
I am insignificant
I am
I am
I am
I am.
I am who I am 🙂
if you look into yourself far enough, you will find everything and everything together is what we can recognize in you and that is unique and beautiful!
i am all that and so much more. wonderful post, colleen
💕
