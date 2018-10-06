We were just talking. I said something generally stupid. I said “I don’t know why I said that, that was just stupid”.

She stopped our discussion and said “Mamo, you never say anything stupid. That wasn’t stupid.”

I tried to tell her that I do, indeed, say something stupid. Probably more often than I recognize.

She wouldn’t hear it.

Though I felt obligated to convince her it occurred to me she would discover soon enough how flawed I (we) can be.

Maybe her faith in me will encourage me to be less stupid.

