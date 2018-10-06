We were just talking. I said something generally stupid. I said “I don’t know why I said that, that was just stupid”.
She stopped our discussion and said “Mamo, you never say anything stupid. That wasn’t stupid.”
I tried to tell her that I do, indeed, say something stupid. Probably more often than I recognize.
She wouldn’t hear it.
Though I felt obligated to convince her it occurred to me she would discover soon enough how flawed I (we) can be.
Maybe her faith in me will encourage me to be less stupid.
©
Advertisements
You may have your flaws, however I agree with the little, you never say anything stupid mamo…
LikeLike
Ahh, that is so sweet! 😍
LikeLike
So beautiful
LikeLike
Beautiful
LikeLike
I say often stupid things…yes and it´s true the faith or love of others encourage and helps to improve!
LikeLike