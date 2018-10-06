Oct 06 2018
5 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

She Wouldn’t Hear It

We were just talking.  I said something generally stupid.  I said “I don’t know why I said that, that was just stupid”.

She stopped our discussion and said “Mamo, you never say anything stupid.  That wasn’t stupid.”

I tried to tell her that I do, indeed, say something stupid.  Probably more often than I recognize.

She wouldn’t hear it.

Though I felt obligated to convince her it occurred to me she would discover soon enough how flawed I (we) can be.

Faith in me.Maybe her faith in me will encourage me to be less stupid.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , ,

5 thoughts on “She Wouldn’t Hear It

  1. ivor20 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 8:27 am

    You may have your flaws, however I agree with the little, you never say anything stupid mamo…

    Like

    Reply
  2. Priceless Joy says:
    October 6, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Ahh, that is so sweet! 😍

    Like

    Reply
  3. Jodi says:
    October 6, 2018 at 9:38 am

    So beautiful

    Like

    Reply
  4. William Aston says:
    October 6, 2018 at 10:36 am

    Beautiful

    Like

    Reply
  5. anie says:
    October 6, 2018 at 11:04 am

    I say often stupid things…yes and it´s true the faith or love of others encourage and helps to improve!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: