Oct 10 2018
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

On The Edge

 

On the edge of the world

Breathe

On The Cliff

It takes courage for me.

To sit on the edge.

There is nothing to stop me.

I fear the climb

I fear the fall

I fear not climbing

I fear not risking the fall.

To go

To do

Whether the world sees

Or chooses to ignore.

It takes courage.

I do not dare

Avoid the edge.

The challenge,

I

Accept.

And

Explore.

Breathe.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , ,

3 thoughts on “On The Edge

  1. parikhitdutta says:
    October 10, 2018 at 12:59 am

    The edge of the world! May be the fear was worth all the effort to savour beauty the edge had to offer 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  2. Chuck Lee says:
    October 10, 2018 at 1:26 am

    There’s something about “the challenge” that is motivating….intriguing. May we always keep taking the risk and responding. Thank you for our thoughts.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. anie says:
    October 10, 2018 at 2:34 am

    O yes there are certainly challenges in life we have to risk and work on our fears!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: