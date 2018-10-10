On the edge of the world
Breathe
It takes courage for me.
To sit on the edge.
There is nothing to stop me.
I fear the climb
I fear the fall
I fear not climbing
I fear not risking the fall.
To go
To do
Whether the world sees
Or chooses to ignore.
It takes courage.
I do not dare
Avoid the edge.
The challenge,
I
Accept.
And
Explore.
Breathe.
The edge of the world! May be the fear was worth all the effort to savour beauty the edge had to offer 🙂
There’s something about “the challenge” that is motivating….intriguing. May we always keep taking the risk and responding. Thank you for our thoughts.
O yes there are certainly challenges in life we have to risk and work on our fears!
